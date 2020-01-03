Uncategorized
Swiggy seeks higher commissions from restaurants in certain regions, says report
Updated : January 03, 2020 08:27 AM IST
The Bengaluru-based food delivery company has also increased delivery fees it charges the customer, to control its losses on a per delivery level.
The development comes at a time when the food delivery industry is moving towards consolidation with Zomato in talks to buy UberEats.
Swiggy is gradually raising its commissions from restaurants in regions where its service is nearing maturity.
