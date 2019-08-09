Uncategorized
Sri Lankan Buddhist community welcomes Ladakh's new status, says report
Updated : August 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST
The head of the said Buddhist community, The Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratane Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter added that the move by the Indian government will boost pilgrimage to the Ladakh area from Buddhists all around the world, the report said.Â
In a televised address to the nation on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest centre of spiritual, adventure and eco-tourism and it can be a major centre of solar power generation.
