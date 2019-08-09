Uncategorized

Sri Lankan Buddhist community welcomes Ladakh's new status, says report

Updated : August 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST

The head of the said Buddhist community, The Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratane Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter added that the move by the Indian government will boost pilgrimage to the Ladakh area from Buddhists all around the world, the report said.Â