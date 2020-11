Vijay Kumar Mandal of BJP is leading in the Sikti assembly seat in the Bihar elections. He is running against Shatrughan Prasad Suman of RJD whom he beat in the previous election.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won the Sikti constituency seat with a margin of 4.9 percent securing 76995 votes against JD(U) candidate Shatrughan Prasad Suman. BJP had a vote share of 46.48 percent in 2015 in the seat.

Sikti Assembly Constituency in Araria district went into polls on November 07, 2020. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 51

Sikti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Koshi region and the Araria district of Bihar. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Counting of votes got underway at 8 am and postal ballots were opened first and these trends are mostly based on these ballots. Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.