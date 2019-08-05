Shiv Sena welcomes scrapping of Article 370

Ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370, terming it as "a historic day" for the country.

In a statement, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray said: "Historic day for India. Article 370 scrapped, and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India."

He said "the path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by the citizens and not anti-national elements, has been paved".

The Shiv Sena has planned for a celebration, outside the party headquarters in Dadar later in the day, said an official.