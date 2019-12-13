Ship recycling business to double in 2 years, says shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Updated : December 13, 2019 03:39 PM IST
The bill will make India’s ship recycling facilities compliant to international standards and paves the way for a safe and environment-friendly ship recycling process.
10 percent of the country’s secondary steel needs, as an outcome of recycling of ships, will be met in an eco-friendly manner.
Out of our 131 breaking yards, 95 are in accordance with Hong Kong Convention.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more