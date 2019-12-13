#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Ship recycling business to double in 2 years, says shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Updated : December 13, 2019 03:39 PM IST

The bill will make India’s ship recycling facilities compliant to international standards and paves the way for a safe and environment-friendly ship recycling process.
10 percent of the country’s secondary steel needs, as an outcome of recycling of ships, will be met in an eco-friendly manner.
Out of our 131 breaking yards, 95 are in accordance with Hong Kong Convention.
