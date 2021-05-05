  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized

Second COVID-19 wave may derail India’s budding recovery: S&P Ratings

Updated : May 05, 2021 01:50:06 IST

In its severe scenario, S&P Global Ratings holds that new infections peak in late June 2021, while its moderate scenario posts that infections peak in May.
S&P Rating's moderate scenario suggests a hit to GDP of about 1.2 percentage points.
Second COVID-19 wave may derail India’s budding recovery: S&P Ratings
Published : May 05, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement