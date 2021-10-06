What's powering PSU banks' outperformance on D-Street and can the party go on? Updated : October 06, 2021 16:17:16 IST SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indian overseas bank, indian bank double investor money in a year can the party go on PSU bank rally beats nifty50 bank nifty led by SBI BoB which psb stocks to buy now for solid gains Published : October 06, 2021 04:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply