Updated : January 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares jumped on Friday after it said its fourth-quarter operating profit likely rose 26 percent.
Samsung Electronics shares rose as much as 8.6 percent in afternoon trade to a record high, compared to a 3.9 percent rise in the wider market.
Samsung Electronics shares jump on upbeat chip outlook as fourth-quarter profit rises

