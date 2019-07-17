Uncategorized
Rupee slips 9 paise to 68.80 as against dollar in early trade
Updated : July 17, 2019 11:04 AM IST
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 68.69 then fell to 68.80 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 75.05 points up at 39,206.09 and Nifty up 21.55 points at 11,684.15.
