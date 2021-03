French carmaker Renault said on Thursday it would sell all of its 1.54 percent stake in Germany’s Daimler in order to speed up de-leveraging of its automotive business.

Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated book-building process.

Based on Daimler’s closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault’s stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion).

“The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction,” Renault said.

Also Read: Renault starts mass production of Kiger in India; compact SUV dispatched to over 500 dealerships