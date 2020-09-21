  • SENSEX
Reliance Capital begins asset monetisation process

Updated : September 21, 2020 09:52 PM IST

The key assets of Reliance Capital include Reliance Securities, Reliance Health and Reliance General Insurance Company.
The market sources said Reliance Capital has begun its monetisation plan and expression of interest (EoI) by the trustee -- Vistra -- will be issued this week.
