Reliance Capital begins asset monetisation process Updated : September 21, 2020 09:52 PM IST The key assets of Reliance Capital include Reliance Securities, Reliance Health and Reliance General Insurance Company. The market sources said Reliance Capital has begun its monetisation plan and expression of interest (EoI) by the trustee -- Vistra -- will be issued this week.