Uncategorized
Realme X2 Pro to feature dual Stereo Speakers
Updated : October 07, 2019 12:14 PM IST
The smartphone is expected to make debut in October in China and will be launched in India later.
The device will sport a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The quad camera system will also include a telephoto lens to support 20x hybrid zoom.
The setup will retain the 8MP ultrawide angle camera which will let you capture macro shots, but the FOV is down from 119 to 115 degrees.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more