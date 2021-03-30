RBI is set to start its blockchain system: Report Updated : March 30, 2021 02:01 PM IST Reports state that the digital currency system would be much like cash to give firm control to the apex bank The RBI’s blockchain system will be based on the UPI model, where public and private sector firms can create their own apps Published : March 30, 2021 01:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply