The Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for visitors from Saturday, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays), the statement said.

Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.e. February 6, 2021 for the public, it said. As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied.