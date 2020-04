Social distancing, testing, tracing and isolation of suspects does work in containing the spread of coronavirus and Bhilwara in Rajasthan is the poster boy for this success strategy.

On the March 19, six doctors and medical staff of a private hospital in the district tested positive for COVID-19. This sparked fears that Bhilwara could emerge as a hotspot for the virus. The next day, the district's borders were sealed, which was four days prior to the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented by the centre.

Since then, district officials have placed over 6,000 people in home quarantine, tested nearly 1,200 samples, have taken over five private hospitals, created isolation centres out of resorts and hotels, and conducted door-to-door survey covering 28 lakh people.

Overall, by March 30, 26 positive cases were detected and only one new case has been reported since in the district.

Of the 27 cases, 19 have now tested negative and nine have been discharged from hospital. To discuss the all about the action taken by the administration Shereen Bhan gets in conversation with Additional Chief Secretary of Health (Rajasthan) Rohit Singh.

First up, Singh spoke about the strategy implemented by the administration and said, "We progressed on a strategy of ruthless containment. We decided that as the likelihood of persons infected is very high, let us lockdown the city and create a containment zone with a one kilometre radius. We also created a buffer zone with a three kilometre radius and did not allow the movement of vehicles and sealed the borders.

"We then started visiting every person in the hot zone and then moved to the buffer zone, then in the city and then in the entire district. So, the strategy was ruthless containment, checking everyone for influenza like illness symptoms, logging their history and then checking them again."

He added, "We checked the health of over 20 lakh people and we identified 14,000 with influenza-like symptoms, we will continue to monitor their health. We created 7,000 teams to supported the district administration and contacted people from WHO, UNICEF and the government of India to work with us as a team. However, the key was to enable the district administration and empower them, keep guide them in the right direction, that was the key strategy."