Railways to begin recruitment process for 1.40 lakh posts in three categories from December 15

Updated : September 05, 2020 07:47 PM IST

Railways will start conducting computer-based examinations for around 1.40 lakh posts from December 15, said Railway Board Chairman.
Around 2.42 crore applications have been received for these posts, he said.
Standard operating procedures for conducting the examination are being framed.
