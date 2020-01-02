PM Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Housing for All by 2022’ yielding results, says report

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government’s pet scheme - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – is witnessing a visible traction across all states and Union Territories, according to report.

According to an ANAROCK Property Consultants’ report, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have been front runners in building houses under this scheme, with nearly 11.22 lakh homes completed in these three states by the end of 2019.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu followed closely with over 8.69 lakh homes completing under the scheme.

Nearly 32 lakh homes have been completed under PMAY (U) across the country by the end of 2019 and another 28.42 lakh homes have already been delivered to homebuyers.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants, says: "The government's aggressive push towards achieving its target of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ has yielded tangible results. In 2015, it announced its intention of building about 1.12 crore homes under PMAY (U) by 2022, of which nearly 92 percent have already been sanctioned as on at the end of 2019.”

“Timely construction remains a challenge, but the introduction of new and effective technologies such as pre-fabricated construction can help achieve this target within the stipulated deadline.”

While Uttar Pradesh took lead with the highest number of completed homes, Gujarat came a close second with more than 3.69 lakh homes completed as of December 27, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh ranked third building more than 3.23 lakh homes by the end of 2019 compared to about 1.27 lakh homes completed in the same time period in 2018.