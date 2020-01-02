#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

PM Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Housing for All by 2022’ yielding results, says report

Updated : January 02, 2020 02:28 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra built maximum number of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu followed closely with over 8.69 lakh homes completing under PMAY (U).
North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, witnessed completion of as many as 72,860 homes by the end of 2019.
PM Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Housing for All by 2022’ yielding results, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV