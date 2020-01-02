Uncategorized
PM Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Housing for All by 2022’ yielding results, says report
Updated : January 02, 2020 02:28 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra built maximum number of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu followed closely with over 8.69 lakh homes completing under PMAY (U).
North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, witnessed completion of as many as 72,860 homes by the end of 2019.
