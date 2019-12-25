Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.