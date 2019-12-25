Uncategorized
Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:25 PM IST
'A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore,' it said in a regulatory filing.
