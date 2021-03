A voter turnout of 79.79 percent was recorded in West Bengal till 5 PM on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Nearly 74 lakh electorate across 10,288 polling stations spread across 30 Assembly constituencies had registered to exercise their franchise in this phase. All the polling stations were directed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Assam registered around 77 percent polling in 47 constituencies adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The fate of 264 candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress president Ripun Bora and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was sealed in the first of the three-phase election for the 126-member assembly in the state.

An estimated 76.89 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm when the voting ended, the official said. "The poll percentage may increase a bit after final compilation," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Ch Das said.

(With inputs from PTI)