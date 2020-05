Digital payment firm Paytm on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore loyalty programme for grocery stores to cover up losses faced by merchants from transaction charges. Businesses are now required to pay 1 per cent merchant discount rate for transferring payment received on Paytm wallet to their bank account.

Paytm said it has set aside Rs 100 crores, which would be invested in giving access to financial services and various marketing tools to encourage kirana stores to accelerate the growth of digital payments through Paytm all-in-one QR during coronavirus pandemic.

"The banks charge us a fee to load the wallet and we will be returning this 1 per cent MDR by doubling the benefits for their business which includes various financial and business services that they use on our platform," Paytm senior vice president Saurabh Sharma said.

Paytm said that as part of the new loyalty programme, all merchant partners will be eligible to earn reward points for accepting payments from Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards, and all UPI based payment apps.