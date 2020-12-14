Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Sensex, Nifty end at record close; banks, metals lead
Asia shares up as strong Japan data offsets Wall St losses
DHFL Case: Auditor Grant Thornton report flags fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058 crore
Paddy procurement up 21% at 375.72 lakh tonnes so far; valued at nearly Rs 71,000 cr

Updated : December 14, 2020 06:58 PM IST

Paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif marketing season has so far increased by 21 percent to 375.72 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 70,937.38 crore.
Out of the total purchase of 375.72 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is almost 54 percent.
