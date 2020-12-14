Uncategorized Paddy procurement up 21% at 375.72 lakh tonnes so far; valued at nearly Rs 71,000 cr Updated : December 14, 2020 06:58 PM IST Paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif marketing season has so far increased by 21 percent to 375.72 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 70,937.38 crore. Out of the total purchase of 375.72 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is almost 54 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.