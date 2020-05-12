Uncategorized No distributor was willing to accept the title: Bachchan on 42 years of 'Don' Updated : May 12, 2020 03:40 PM IST The 77-year-old actor said the producer of "Don", Nariman Irani, who had also shot the film, tragically died in a freak accident much before the film was released. Bachchan said over the years, the film has had an exceptional life of its own with its "remarkable" music. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365