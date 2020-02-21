#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Meet '2018 Beast': Everything you need to know about US President Donald Trump's car

Updated : February 21, 2020 11:10 PM IST

The presidential state car, maintained by the United States Secret Service, is transported in the hold of Air Force One, the Boeing 747, that is the President's plane.
Technically, any fixed-wing plane that the President flies in becomes Air Force One, but the term usually means the Presidential 747.
Air Force One is not only a flying Presidential palace with conference rooms and staff, but the US President is also able to act as commander-in-chief from aboard the plane.
