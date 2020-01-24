Uncategorized
Mastercard invests in PoS solutions provider Pine Labs
Updated : January 24, 2020 03:20 PM IST
The investment is part of a partnership to continue the rapid growth of convenient electronic payment options for consumers across the region.
Pine Labs said it now processes payments of USD 30 billion per year and serves some 140,000 merchants across about 450,000 network points.
