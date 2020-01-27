Countdown

Maruti Suzuki increases price up to Rs 10,000 for select models with effect from today

Updated : January 27, 2020 09:42 PM IST

Entry level model Alto, S-Presso, and WagonR prices have gone up by Rs 9,000-6,000, Rs 1,500-8,000, Rs 1,500-4,000, respectively.
Maruti Suzuk has also increased the price of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga between Rs 4,000-10,000
Baleno price also has gone up by Rs 3,000-8,000 and XL6 by up to Rs 5,000.
