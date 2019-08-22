Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by banking and realty indices, as investors awaited news on fiscal stimulus and US Federal Reserve chairmanâ€™s speech later this week.Â All sectors ended in red for the day with the realty, banking and metal indices falling the most. In broader markets, the Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices declined 1.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed 587 points or 1.6 percent, to settle at 36,473. So far this year, the BSE index has risen 1 percent, adding 404 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index also tanked 177 points or 1.7 percent to end at 10,741. So far this year, the Nifty has fallen 121 points, down 1 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1 percent higher at Rs 2,210 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended in red, falling by 2 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,244 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.2 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,177 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,869 per share, up 1 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,012, 2.6 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.4 percent lower at 27,049. So far this year, Nifty Bank has slipped 0.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index was the only index to end in green today. It was up 0.23 percent to settle at 15,618. So far this year, it has gained 8.25 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, down 0.16 percent at 28,374. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 7 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index declined 1.7 percent to 6,884. So far this year, it has corrected by 25.5 percent.