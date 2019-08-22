Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Oil prices rise after US crude stocks draw
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : August 22, 2019 03:49 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed 587 points or 1.6 percent, to settle at 36,473.
The broader 50-share NSE index also tanked 177 points or 1.7 percent to end at 10,741.
The banking gauge settled 2.4 percent lower at 27,049.
