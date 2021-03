The two houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Thursday passed, after debate, supplementary demands of Rs 21,076.33 crore tabled by the state government. The demands had been tabled in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on Monday ahead of the state Budget on March 8.

Rs 2,000 crore were sought for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, Rs 1,149.67 crore for Mumbai Metro and Rs 1,866 crore for power tariff concessions provided to agriculture pumps.