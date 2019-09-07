Uncategorized
Madras HC Chief Justice Tahilramani indicates intent to quit over transfer
Updated : September 07, 2019 10:46 AM IST
At a dinner meet of judges, Tahilramani is learnt to have said that she is going to resign and would like to submit her resignation letter to competent authorities, sources told PTI.
The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.
