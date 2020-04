India’s 21-day lockdown, which has now been extended to 40 days of staying indoors is taking a toll on each one of us. And whether you like that or not, there are umpteen number of things that can you still enjoy while at home. One of them is catching up on shows that you may have pushed aside give your busy schedule. So, here’s a list of five titles on Netflix India that you should watch now.

Ugly Delicious

Netflix made us fall in love with food through its award-winning documentary series, Chef’s Table, and the last two years have seen its content creators take things a notch higher. The result is Ugly Delicious, an original underlined by its light yet informative take on the origins of our favourite foods.

The series follows celebrity chef Dave Chang, celebrated food writer Peter Meehan and a host of celebrities like Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi and David Choe among others as they travel the world and delve deep into the many variants of some popular staples. From Tokyo to Los Angeles, via India, Eastern Europe and South America, watch Ugly Delicious to know how tacos, steak, fried chicken, and Chinese cusine, among other dishes evolved across countries and continents.

Irreverent humour, quirky graphics and nifty documentary-style photography make this show a must-watch. Warning: do not watch Ugly Delicious on an empty stomach — especially when you get to the episode on Indian cuisine.

Dirty Money

If you haven’t watched Season One of Dirty Money yet, now is the time to catch up even as the second season of this widely acclaimed documentary series on some of the world’s biggest corporate controversies has released. In a nutshell, Dirty Money re-visits some of the world’s most widely covered and well-documented scandals involving business houses — like the Volkswagen Emission Scandal, and the HSBC Money Laundering Scandal.

Season two is as powerful in its narrative, especially the ‘Slumlord Millionaire’ episode, which explores how Trump advisor Jared Kushner allegedly engaged in questionable real estate deals to circumvent New York City’s strict rental regulations. The Wells Fargo Fake Account scandal is also covered in the first episode of Season Two, ‘The Wagon Wheel’. Dirty Money is a must-watch for market observers, business journalists and pretty much everyone that invests money in stocks and businesses.

The Platform

Netflix couldn’t have possibly timed the release of The Platform any better, given the discourse surrounding panic-buying in several countries that are currently in a state of lockdown. This Spanish-language Netflix Original film follows the lives of prisoners lodged in a fictitious vertical prison in what seems to be a dystopian world.

The Platform’s riveting visuals and screenplay take form and shape in one central narrative — inmates in this vertical prison are fed by a platform of gourmet food that descends from one floor to the next, allowing inmates on top floors to eat as much as they’d like while the bottom-feeders (literally) are left with scraps. Themes like greed, distribution of wealth and social hierarchies run right through the narrative, albeit with plenty of gore to boot. Watch The Platform if you have a strong stomach.

Snowpiercer

Way before Parasite was made, its Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho shot and released Snowpiercer in 2013. Starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris in lead roles, the post-apocalyptic, dystopian film is a modern take on the Noah’s Ark story from the Bible.

Snowpiercer is set in the year 2031 where the last surviving humans — those who did not perish to a climate-engineering experiment — are holed up in a seemingly endless locomotive that runs all around the planet, without stopping. The locomotive protects its passengers from the uninhabitable chill of the outside world. The only catch: the lesser-fortunate passengers occupy the coaches towards the rear of the train, while the rich live life king-size in the front portion.

As is the case with Parasite, Bong Joon Ho uses the cinematic canvas of Snowpiercer to present a symbolic and metaphor-ridden visual narrative on class hierarchies, and social upheaval. If you enjoyed the messaging behind Parasite, you will identify and find similarities with Snowpiercer. Brilliant visuals, eclectic colour palettes and hard-hitting screenplay make the film an engaging watch.

Ozark

You might have watched Jason Bateman in Horrible Bosses, Game Night and Hancock; now get set to watch his television debut in Ozark, currently in its third season. With a Breaking-Bad-like setting, the show follows lawyer Marty Byrde (Bateman) who desperately strikes a plea bargain with the cartel, as he agrees to move to the Ozarks with his family to launder drug money, in exchange for their lives.