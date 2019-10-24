Kerala bypoll 2019 results: CPI-M all set to wrest two seats

As counting of votes for the by-polls to five Assembly seats in Kerala got underway on Thursday, the CPI-M-led Left Front looked set to wrest Vatiyoorkavu and Konni constituencies from the Congress-led UDF. The Congress was, however, marginally ahead in the Left-ruled Aroor seat.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was also leading in Ernakulam and Manjeswaram.

In the Vatiyoorkavu Assembly seat in the state capital, CPI-M candidate and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth was leading by over 7,000 votes against former Congress Legislator K Mohankumar. The BJP, which came second in the last two elections, was trailing at third place this time.

The Konni Assembly seat seems to be going to the CPI-M as Congress candidate P Mohanraj is trailing by over 4,000 votes against CPI-M candidate KU Jenish.

In Aroor, the only Left-ruled seat, CPI-M candidate Manu C Pulickal is trailing by over 2,500 votes against Congress leader Shanimol Usman.

Congress candidate TJ Vinod is leading by 3,000 votes in Ernakulam against Left supported Independent candidate Manu Roy.