Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021. The exam was held on September 19. Candidates can check the provisional answer key on the official website – jpsc.gov.in.

Also, candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site on or before September 28. A candidate needs to send the answer to the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in, an official notice by the Commission read.