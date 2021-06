Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday in the presence of saffron party Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Prasada's joining will help the BJP as he is a prominent Brahmin face in Central Uttar Pradesh.

This comes as a big jolt for the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for February next year. He was considered as a core team member of both Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's teams.

Ahead of his formal joining, Prasada met Goyal at his residence in the national capital.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada reaches Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence in Delhi, Prasada likely to join BJP at 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/Tfr0wOGvuG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

He had won the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra constituencies respectively. He has also served as the Minister of State for Human Resources Development in the Manmohan Singh government.