JC Penney is planning to file for bankruptcy in the next day

Updated : May 15, 2020 08:51 AM IST

JC Penney’s advisors are currently working on a bankruptcy filing that could come late Thursday night or early Friday morning, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.
They cautioned there is still a chance that final negotiations between the retailer and its lenders spill into the weekend and delay the filing.
It is planning to file for bankruptcy in Corpus Christi, Texas.
