Irrigation scam case against Ajit Pawar closed, say reports

The Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation scam case against the current Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, has been closed, according to CNN-News18 .



According to highly placed sources in Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), in the list of cases being circulated on social media, none of the cases belong to alleged irrigation corruption case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/HVlttfhSmM

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

ANI also reports that accorrding to its Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau sources, the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry.