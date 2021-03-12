India's February fuel demand falls to five-month low Updated : March 12, 2021 09:24 AM IST On a monthly basis, demand slipped by 4.6 percent. In January, India had registered its first month-on-month decline in five months. Gasoline, or petrol, sales fell 6.5 percent to 2.44 million tonnes in February and by about 3 percent from a year earlier. Published : March 12, 2021 09:14 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply