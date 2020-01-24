#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Indian embassy in China cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated : January 24, 2020 01:13 PM IST

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830.
The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.
