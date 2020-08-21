Here are some stocks that moved the most on Friday, August 21

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, led by bank and energy stocks, to settle the week 1.5 percent higher. The Sensex ended 214 points higher at 38,435 while the Nifty rose 59 points to settle at 11,372. Index heavyweights HDFC twins, Asian Paints, Powergrid and NTPC contributed the most to the indices.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank surged over 1.3 percent followed by Nifty Energy, up 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, pharma and FMCG indices gained over half a percent each. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were in the red for the day.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Max Healthcare: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The shares of the company got listed at Rs 106.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. The stock ended 5 percent higher at Rs 111.75.

Zee: The stock fell 5 percent to Rs 189.25 per share after NSE announced its exclusion from the benchmark Nifty50 index from September 25, 2020. According to the NSE statement, Zee and Bharti Infratel will be replaced by Divi's Labs and SBI Life in the index. The stock ended 3.6 percent lower at Rs 192.15.

Supreme Industries: Shares of Supreme Industries rose 6 percent to Rs 1,375.90 per share after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price by 5 percent. Jefferies maintained a buy and raised the target price to Rs 1,480 from Rs 1,410. It said the company's plastic pipes growth was supported by a higher value-added mix and new launches. The stock settled 5.9 percent higher at Rs 1,347.90.

Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma Science share price surged as much as 11.6 percent to Rs 634.50 per share after the company received US FDA approval for Ursodiol tablets. The medicine is used for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC). PBC is a progressive disease of the liver caused by a buildup of bile within the liver that results in damage to the small bile ducts that drain bile from the liver. The stock ended 7.9 percent higher at Rs 613.