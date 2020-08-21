  • SENSEX
Here are some stocks that moved the most on Friday, August 21

Updated : August 21, 2020 03:54 PM IST

Zee fell 5 percent to Rs 189.25 per share after NSE announced its exclusion from the benchmark Nifty50 index
Supreme Industries rose 6 percent to Rs 1,375.90 per share after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained a buy call
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchange on Friday.
