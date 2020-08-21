Uncategorized Here are some stocks that moved the most on Friday, August 21 Updated : August 21, 2020 03:54 PM IST Zee fell 5 percent to Rs 189.25 per share after NSE announced its exclusion from the benchmark Nifty50 index Supreme Industries rose 6 percent to Rs 1,375.90 per share after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained a buy call Max Healthcare Institute Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchange on Friday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply