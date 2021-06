Indian indices ended near-record closing high on Thursday boosted mainly by banking and financial stocks. Heavyweights Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices. Meanwhile, gains in IT, metal and pharma sectors further lifted the benchmarks,

The Sensex ended 359 points higher at 52,300 while the Nifty rose 102 points to settle at 15,738.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1.5 percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Bata India: The share price of Bata India jumped 5 percent after the company reported its March quarter earnings that were in line with the estimates. The country's largest shoemaker reported a 23.3 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.47 crore in Q4 as against Rs 38.40 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 589.90 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 620.57 crore in Q4FY20.

Indiabulls Housing: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, extended gains for the third straight session after the lender inked a co-lending pact with the Central Bank of India (CBI). In today's session, the stock surged over 7 percent to Rs 112.80. Under this arrangement, Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Home Finance will originate and process retail home loans while Central Bank of India will take into its book 80 percent of the housing loan under direct assignment transactions, the lender said in separate regulatory filings.

IRB Infra: Shares of IRB Infra rose 7.5 percent on continued positive sentiment after the HDFC Mutual Fund acquired more than 1 percent stake in the company via open market last week. On May 31, 2021, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2.48 million shares, representing 0.71 percent of the total equity of IRB Infra, at a price of Rs 111 percent via bulk deal on the NSE, the exchange data shows. The mutual funds, further on June 1, 2021, purchased additional 2.46 million shares, or 0.70 percent stake in the company, at the price of Rs 111.34 per share, the bulk deal data shows.

Ion Exchange: Shares of Ion Exchange jumped 7 percent after the company said it received orders worth Rs 1,000 crore. The sentiment was also lifted after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund acquired nearly one percent stake in the company via open market yesterday. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 120,000 shares, representing a 0.82 percent stake of Ion Exchange, at Rs 1,984.49 on the BSE via bulk deals, exchange data shows.

Reliance PP: The partly paid shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) were relisted at Rs 1,572 per share on NSE on June 10. RIL in a regulatory filing said it received Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares. The stock ended around a percent higher.