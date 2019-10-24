Haryana Assembly elections 2019: BJP's TikTok Star Sonali Phogat defeated in Adampur

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated BJP candidate and TikTok star Sonali Phogat from his stronghold Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana's Hisar district.

Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, defeated Phogat by a margin of 29,471 vote.

With over 1.20 lakh followers, Phogat has made over 175 short videos which are immensely popular in Haryana, especially among young voters.

Sensing her popularity among TikTok users in Haryana, the BJP decided to pit the small screen actress and greenhorn activist against sitting legislator Bishnoi -- the son of three-time Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal in this Jat-dominated seat.