Haryana Assembly elections 2019: BJP's TikTok Star Sonali Phogat defeated in Adampur
Updated : October 24, 2019 04:45 PM IST
Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, defeated Phogat by a margin of 29,471 vote.
