In its latest order on lockdown 4.0 starting May 18, the government seems eased its tone on the mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app among employees at workplaces. The new order states that employers, “on best efforts basis” should ensure that the Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones. It added that district authorities “may advise” individuals to install the app on compatible mobile phones.

This is a stark change in tone from the previous order for lockdown 3.0, in which the government had said that “use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, in both private and public sectors”.

The May 1 order had said, “It shall be the responsibility of the Head of the respective organisations to ensure 100 percent coverage of this app among employees.”

The earlier order had said that local authorities should ensure “100 percent coverage” of Aarogya Setu app among residents of containment zones. The May 17 order does not specify the mandatory use of the app in containment zones.

This comes on the back increasing criticism on the government’s move to make the contact-tracing app mandatory for employees and those involved in essential services.