Domestic gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday amid a rising dollar overseas, though a lacklustre trend in equities supported the safe-haven appeal of the precious metals.

In morning deals, near-month gold and silver futures traded with minor cuts. At 10:17 am, MCX gold December futures were down Rs 147 or 0.3 percent at Rs 46,610 per 10 grams. The silver contract for the month was down Rs 370 or 0.6 percent at Rs 60,616.

inched lower the rising dollar and Treasury yields weighed on the precious metals' appeal as investors awaited US jobs data due this week for more clarity on the course of stimulus and monetary policy going forward.

Gold is often viewed as an inflation hedge, but reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest.

Spot gold was last seen trading down 0.5 percent at $ 1,752.2 per ounce. Silver was down 1.1 percent at $ 22.4 per ounce.

The dollar held close to its highs for the year, denting gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies. The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback against six other currencies -- was up 0.2 percent at 94.15.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six other currencies - rose as much as 0.3 percent to 94.1, making the yellow metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Back home, the rupee hit a two-and-a-half-month low of 74.59 against the dollar.

On Dalal Street, benchmark indices gave up initial gains amid weakness in IT, pharma and metal stocks. Gains in select financial shares helped the market avoid deeper losses.

What analysts say

Sandeep Matta, Founder of TRADEIT Investment Advisor, has a positive outlook on gold. Market participants should look for buying opportunities at lower levels, he said.

Matta sees Rs 46,680 as a key level for the MCX gold December futures. He sees a buy zone above Rs 46,700 for a target of Rs 46,880-47,070, and a sell zone below Rs 46,650 for a target of Rs 46,485-46,290.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, said gold has been holding the $1,750 per ounce level. He expects the market to remain volatile ahead of the US jobs report.

A buy-on-dips strategy could work for both precious metals, he said.

Jain suggest buying gold on dips to around Rs 46,600 for a target of Rs 47,000 with a stop loss at Rs 46,380.