General Atlantic invests $200 million in ed-tech startup Byju's

Ed-tech company Byju's on Friday announced that existing investor General Atlantic has joined the latest round of funding. Online education startup Byju’s has recently raised $200 million from Tiger Global Management, ratcheting up its valuation to nearly $8 billion.

While the company did not disclose details on the new funding, sources said the company has raised a fresh capital of $200 million from General Atlantic, taking it's valuation to a little over $8 billion.

Byju's has collected more than $1 billion from investors such as China’s Tencent, South Africa’s Naspers and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

Byju's was one of the first unicorns that turned profitable in its standalone business in FY19 tripling it revenue to Rs 1,480 crore.

The company has increased its net revenue from Rs 490 crore in FY 17-18 to Rs 1,341 crore with a net profit of Rs 20 crore. The gross revenues increased from Rs 520 Cr to Rs 1,480 crore.

Commenting on the latest funding, Byju's chief executive officer Byju Raveendran said: “General Atlantic has been one of our strongest partners and this additional investment shows their confidence in our vision, growth and future. We are happy to see an ever increasing acceptance for our learning programs in small towns across the country."