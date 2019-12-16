#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Fresh meat and seafood startup Licious raises $30 mn in new funding

Updated : December 16, 2019 03:43 PM IST

With this round of funding, total funding of Licious stands at about $100 million.
The startup said that it will achieve operational profitability in financial year 2020.
Licious will use new funds to boost its omnichannel experience, and add a few more cities as part of its expansion.
Fresh meat and seafood startup Licious raises $30 mn in new funding
