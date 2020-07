As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completes three years of implementation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the chairperson of the GST Council, said that the priority of the government would be to proactively address compliance challenges. Especially those faced by businesses and GST taxpayers and "only by this proactivity we can ensure the much needed economic growth in the near future".

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance -- who is also the vice chairman of the GST Counil -- in his message on three years of GST said, "The return filing process needs to be made easier and processing of returns and allowing Input Tax Credit needs to be done sooner."

Agreeing with both the ministers, CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar, in a virtual departmental address on July 1 emphasised "on assisting taxpayers and reaching out to them to resolve their grievances" as an immediate roadmap.