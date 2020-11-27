Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border

Updated : November 27, 2020 12:21 PM IST

The shells were fired at the border point at Narela which connects Delhi with Haryana.
Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will enter Delhi through several routes.
Checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the Delhi-Gurgaon border leading to heavy traffic jams.
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Centre issues guidelines for cab aggregators, surge pricing capped at 1.5X base fare

Centre issues guidelines for cab aggregators, surge pricing capped at 1.5X base fare

This pharma firm jumps 15% in just 1 month. Here's why

This pharma firm jumps 15% in just 1 month. Here's why

Cricket 1st ODI: Australia opt to bat against India

Cricket 1st ODI: Australia opt to bat against India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement