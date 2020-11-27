Uncategorized Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border Updated : November 27, 2020 12:21 PM IST The shells were fired at the border point at Narela which connects Delhi with Haryana. Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will enter Delhi through several routes. Checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the Delhi-Gurgaon border leading to heavy traffic jams. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.