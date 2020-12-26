Uncategorized Farmer leaders ready to resume talks with Government on December 29 Updated : December 26, 2020 08:25 PM IST The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points "We request people from Delhi and other parts of country to come and celebrate New Year with protesting farmers," Pal said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply