Explained: How did Hamas grow its arsenal to strike Israel? Updated : May 21, 2021 09:18:48 IST The magnitude of the (Hamas) bombing is much bigger and the precision is much better in this conflict. It's shocking what they've been able to do under siege. Here's a look at how, under intense surveillance and tight restrictions, Hamas managed to amass its cache. Published : May 21, 2021 09:18 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply