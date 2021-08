The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting are out and policymakers concluded that they had met their inflation target while they still needed to make progress on their employment mandate. According to meeting minutes, Fed policymakers established preparations at their July meeting to slow the pace of their monthly asset purchases before the end of the year, clearly showing a preference for tapering.

Here’s what it says:

Hawkish statements made by the Fed

According to the Fed minutes, inflation has surged this year considerably well over the Federal Reserve's target of two percent and they are seeing progress in jobs growth as well. Other than that the Fed minutes point that the economy has seen upside risks to inflation and even if these are transitory, they may stay high longer than anticipated.

Fed minutes also worry about elevated valuations in several asset classes and they fear that this can threaten financial stability.

Dovish noises that the Fed is pointing out

The Fed pointed out that this year they will start tapering, provided the economy evolves as anticipated. It said that the risks that rising COVID-19 cases associated with the spread of the Delta variant could cause delays in returning to work and school, and so damp the economic recovery.

But the most important dovish statement made is that nobody should link the timing of tapering and rate hikes. This is only lowering of asset purchases, and there is no link between the two.

How have markets reacted?

All risk assets, equity, and commodities are down two to four percent over the last two days. But the bond market, bond yields have stayed soft, the US 10-year bond at 1.24 percent has hardly moved.

What is the bond market smelling differently than the equity markets?

The Fed is at the moment buying 80 billion dollar US treasuries and 40 billion dollars of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) every month. As a result of all this buying, the Fed’s balance sheet has grown from four trillion dollars before COVID to 8.50 trillion dollars now - so it is a fairly large balance sheet, and it is going to grow at a slower pace.

So now, Fed members only want lower purchases starting this year. For example - they would want that 80 billion dollars per month to be reduced to perhaps 70 billion dollars per month, and 40 billion dollars of MBS purchases to be lowered to maybe 35 billion dollars per month. This way, the Fed’s balance sheet will continue to grow, but at a slower pace, till at least eight months after the tapering starts.

So tapering does not mean that fresh Fed money is not coming into the market. Rather, it continues to come and that is what the bond market perhaps is reacting to.

Other than this, central banks like ECB – European Central Bank is also pumping in money, with their balance sheet growing from five trillion dollars before COVID to 9.5 trillion dollars today – explaining why the bond markets are not worried.

Mixed view on US/global macros

The hawkish data - the GDP coming in at 6.3 for Q1 and 6.5 for Q2 and inflation numbers at 5.4 percent for both June and July – is good. Job growth is positive too – from 559k payrolls in May to 943k in July.

But according to the doves - US is still eight million jobs less than what it had in pre-COVID. US July retail sales declined by 1.1 percent while they were expected to decline by only 0.3 percent.

However, compared to before COVID, US retail sales in July even after declining is 17 percent higher and a Credit Suisse report points out that retail sales in most categories are still several standard deviations higher than what they were pre-COVID.

For example, groceries is 10 standard deviations higher than what it was pre-COVID. But will that continue when people start eating out in restaurants? As people start spending more on services, when normalcy returns, retail sales will come down. Credit Suisse pointed out that perhaps this is why retail sales is coming down in US and China.