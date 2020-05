Restaurant aggregator and food delivery start up Zomato has started delivering alcohol in Jharkhand from May 21. Earlier in the day, rival Swiggy to announced that it was starting the delivery of liquor in the state.

"With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that’s safer and promotes social distancing. We will go live in Ranchi later today and 7 other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days," a company Spokesperson at Zomato, told CNBC-TV18.

Swiggy said on Thursday that it was in advanced stages of discussion with multiple state governments to provide delivery of alcohol, and added that it can enable the same immediately by leveraging its existing technology, logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence.