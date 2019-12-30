#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

Emerging from the ruins of the Islamic State, jihadists hope to build a new paradise in the Indian Ocean

Updated : December 30, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Long having based their legitimacy on Islam, Maldives political leaders are beginning to grasp that their opportunistic relationship with jihadists has unleashed forces which threaten to engulf them all.
A Class IX Islamic studies textbook, for example, tells students, “performing jihad against people that obstruct the religion” is an obligation.
Emerging from the ruins of the Islamic State, jihadists hope to build a new paradise in the Indian Ocean
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV